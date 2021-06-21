2021 Meijer LPGA Classic Raises $1.1M for Food Pantries

Held June 17-20 at Blythefield Country Club, in Michigan, the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give has raised $1.1 million for the retailer’s Simply Give program, which stocks the shelves of its food pantry partners across the Midwest. Additionally, a $25,000 donation will be made to a hunger relief program in a town of this year’s tournament champion Nelly Korda’s choice.

“The Meijer LPGA Classic returned this year stronger than ever,” said Meijer President and CEO Rick Keyes. “Thanks to the ongoing support from our community, we exceeded our $1 million goal for this year’s tournament, which will make a big impact on hunger relief across the Midwest. Seeing our community come together in person for the first time in more than a year to rally around feeding our neighbors made the event even more meaningful.”

A crowd of spectators eager to watch professional athletes live and in person came together to watch 144 world-class golfers play 72 holes of stroke play. Ultimately, Korda claimed the title as the 2021 Meijer LPGA Classic champion, shooting five under par to reach 25 under for the tournament, matching the tournament 72-hole scoring record. This win makes Korda the first two-time winner on the LPGA tour this season.

“On behalf of everyone at Meijer, we congratulate Meijer LPGA Classic champion Nelly Korda,” said Cathy Cooper, executive director of the Meijer LPGA Classic. “After seeing the effects of the pandemic on those facing food insecurity worldwide, we are excited to start a new tradition this year by donating $25,000 to a hunger relief organization in a town of her choice.”

The 2021 Meijer LPGA Classic was the seventh tournament benefiting the Meijer Simply Give program after last year’s tournament was canceled due to the pandemic. In 2020, Meijer matched the amount raised by the 2019 event and made a $1.1 million donation on behalf of the canceled tournament. In total, the Meijer LPGA Classic has generated $7.4 million for food pantries across the Midwest.

This year’s $1.1 million donation will be divided among the retailer’s 252 food pantry partners participating in the spring Simply Give campaign.

“The past year has been extremely difficult for many families in our community, especially those families who are experiencing homelessness,” said Dan Skoglund, executive director of Muskegon Rescue Mission, in Michigan. “We have seen an increase in families reaching out for assistance with their basic needs for life, such as food. Because of our partnership with Meijer through the Simply Give program, we have been able to meet the needs of everyone who comes to our door.”

The contributions resulting from the Meijer LPGA Classic are due, in large part, to the generous Meijer customers who attended the tournament week events, and the sponsors that helped make it a success.

The Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give will return in 2022 at Blythefield Country Club. Tournament dates are June 16-19, 2022 and will feature events for the entire family, including the Grand Taste and Discovery Land. The tournament will once again benefit the retailer’s Simply Give program.

Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Meijer operates more than 255 supercenters and grocery stores throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. The company is No. 18 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.