Meijer to Offer N95 Masks to Shoppers

As the Omicron variant of COVID-19 continues to impact communities around its service areas and as recent studies have affirmed the efficacy of more protective face coverings, Meijer announced that it is offering free N95 masks to customers. As a participant in the U.S. government’s free mask program, the Michigan retailer will receive about 3 million masks from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Shoppers can pick up a free N95 mask near the greeter stand at store entrances. A Meijer greeter will place the facial coverings in piles of three for customers to take.

Last week, the federal government announced that it was rolling out the distribution of 400 million high quality face masks to locations around the country. In addition to Meijer, federal retail pharmacy program partners include Albertsons Cos., Costco Wholesale Corp., CVS Pharmacy, Inc., H-E-B, Hy-Vee, Inc., Kroger Co., Publix Supermarkets, Inc., Retail Business Services, Inc., Rite Aid Corp. Southeastern Grocers, Topco Associates, Walgreens and Walmart. Retail pharmacy locations taking part in the program will vary by state and territory.

Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Meijer operates more than 258 supercenters and grocery stores throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. The company is No. 18 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food retailers in North America.