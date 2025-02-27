Meijer Expands Seed Donation Program

In an effort to reach more communities in need, Meijer has grown its seed donation program across its six-state footprint. The Midwest retailer has streamlined program operations, moving to a structured approach with major seed companies instead of responding to individual store requests.

This year, partner agency Greater Lansing Food Bank’s Garden Project will distribute full seed racks to its own partners, as well as Garden-to-Go kits, which feature organic seeds from Meijer and Burpee. The organization’s outreach also spans across 80 community gardens.

In 2024, the food bank distributed 16,200 seed packets at its resource center in Lansing, Mich., along with 36,000 packets through the Garden-to-Go initiative. Approximately 8,200 families in the organization’s service district benefitted.

With the program expansion, Meijer expects this year’s impact to be even greater than last year.

Privately owned Meijer operates 500-plus supercenters, grocery stores, neighborhood markets and express locations throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. The Grand Rapids, Mich.-based company is No. 23 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century and one of its 10 Most Sustainable Grocers for 2024.