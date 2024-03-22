Meijer Asking for Shoutouts for Special LPGA Tournament Promotion

Meijer is marking the 10th anniversary of the Meijer LPGA Classic that benefits local food pantries across its footprint.

Meijer is ramping up for the 10th anniversary of the Meijer LPGA Classic, a golf tournament benefiting the retailer’s Simply Give hunger relief program. As it tees up the celebration, the Michigan-based retailer is asking for input for a special video.

Meijer plans to feature volunteers, fans, sponsors, community partners and players in the video, which will air on Meijer and tournament-specific channels over the next few months. From now through April 22, people can record and submit 10-second messages and sentiments via the meijerlpga.portal.massive.io portal.

"Whether you've teed off, cheered from the sidelines, partnered with our team, or felt the tournament's impact at your community's food pantry, your stories are the heart and soul of our celebration," said Cathy Cooper, executive director of Meijer LPGA Classic. "Let's come together to honor the memories, moments, and magic of this milestone year."

This year’s Meijer LPGA Classic, which includes more than 140 of the top female golfers in the world, is set for June 13-16 at Blythefield Country Club in Belmont, Mich., near the company’s corporate headquarters in Grand Rapids.

Last year’s event drew a record 70,000 spectators and 1,300 volunteer according to Meijer. The 2023 tournament netted a $1.25 million donation to the Simply Give program.

