The Meatless Farm Co Breakfast Sausage Links and Patties

The Meatless Farm Co Breakfast Sausage Links and Patties

The Meatless Farm Co Breakfast Sausage Links and Patties

The Meatless Farm Co, a mission-driven, sustainable plant-based food company, has brought out meat-free breakfast sausage links and patties. The brand, now the fastest-growing alternative-meat brand in the United Kingdom, entered the U.S. market in 2019. Created by a team of chefs, the fresh plant-based meat alternatives are designed to be easy to cook and better for both people and the planet. Both sausage varieties are soy- and gluten-free, a great source of fiber, packed with protein, and made from non-GMO ingredients. With just 280 calories per serving, 17-plus grams of protein, 3 grams of fiber, and completely sustainable packaging, the line is available for both retailers and foodservice operators nationwide. The suggested retail prices are $5.99 for an 8.46-ounce package of the sausage patties and $6.99 for a 10-ounce package of the breakfast sausage links.

 

