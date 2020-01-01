The Meatless Farm Co Breakfast Sausage Links and Patties

The Meatless Farm Co, a mission-driven, sustainable plant-based food company, has brought out meat-free breakfast sausage links and patties. The brand, now the fastest-growing alternative-meat brand in the United Kingdom, entered the U.S. market in 2019. Created by a team of chefs, the fresh plant-based meat alternatives are designed to be easy to cook and better for both people and the planet. Both sausage varieties are soy- and gluten-free, a great source of fiber, packed with protein, and made from non-GMO ingredients. With just 280 calories per serving, 17-plus grams of protein, 3 grams of fiber, and completely sustainable packaging, the line is available for both retailers and foodservice operators nationwide. The suggested retail prices are $5.99 for an 8.46-ounce package of the sausage patties and $6.99 for a 10-ounce package of the breakfast sausage links.