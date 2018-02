Red Truck Beef Jerky has teamed with seasonings giant McCormick to launch a new line of meat snacks with the bold flavor of McCormick Grill Mates Seasonings. Ready to enjoy out of the bag, McCormick Grill Mates new meat snacks come in three varieties: Brown Sugar Bourbon Beef Jerky, Maple Beef Jerky and Montreal Steak Beef Steak Bites. The shelf-stable snacks come in 3-ounce bags, each containing a smoky blend of beef and choice spices.