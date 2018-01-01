McCormick has introduced McCormick Gourmet Organic Global Seasonings, an easy way to add the latest global flavors to everyday cooking. Inspired from South America, the Middle East and Africa, the versatile seasonings are made from quality herbs and spices, and are USDA Organic Certified and Non-GMO Project Verified. The line comprises five varieties: Za’atar, a traditional Middle Eastern blend of spices including thyme, oregano and sesame seeds; Harissa, a North African spicy flavor made from chilis, warm spices and mint; Shawarma, a Middle Eastern street food favorite made with cinnamon, coriander, cardamom and more; Peruvian, a blend of spicy flavors with tangy accents; and Berbere, an Ethiopian seasoning made from cayenne pepper, paprika, cardamom, ginger and cinnamon. SRP is $4.49 per bottle