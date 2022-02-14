Mary’s Gone Crackers, the largest maker of organic, gluten-free, non-GMO crackers in the United States, has now come out with a line of sweet treats: Mary’s Gone Kookies Graham-style Snacks. The low-sugar, low-calorie product line comes in three varieties: Honey, Chocolate and Cinnamon, each of which can satisfy a craving for something sweet but still better for you – and the planet. Mary’s sources its honey from GloryBee, founder of SAVE the BEE, whose mission is to protect Earth’s pollinators, with a portion of Mary’s Gone Kookies sales supporting this cause. A 5-ounce box of any variety of the sweet snacks retails for a suggested $4.99. All of Mary’s Gone Crackers’ offerings are made in the company’s state-of-the-art facility, and are USDA Organic and non-GMO Project Verified.