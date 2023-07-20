Martie Comes to 22 More States

Martie, an online grocer that sells heavily discounted surplus groceries and household items in a bid to prevent food waste, saving shoppers up to 70%, is now available in 22 more states as it continues expanding eastward.

As of July 19, Martie is available in 14 new states: Illinois, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, North Dakota, Ohio, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee and Wisconsin. This rollout comes on the heels of expansion to eight new states in June: Alabama, Arkansas, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska and Oklahoma. Martie’s total footprint now spans 34 states.

[Read More: "Kellogg's Shares Progress on Better Days Promise"]

This past April, Martie opened a new 38,000-square-foot warehouse in Dallas that’s now serving as the nationwide shipping center for the company’s 800-plus SKUs, providing a more centralized shipping location in line with Martie’s eastward expansion. The company plans to ship nationwide by the close of the year.

Martie works with major brands and producers to shop their ever-changing supply of surplus pantry goods – mainly items that would otherwise be thrown out due to overstock, package changes or seasonality – and in turn sells them online directly to consumers at steep discounts. The company has partnered with and sold more than 1,500 brands and is now a preferred partner to such national brands as Kellogg’s, Quaker, Tate’s and Annie’s Homegrown on their surplus and overstock inventory. Martie’s shoppers can have shelf-stable pantry goods, cooking essentials and household items shipped right to their doors, with no subscriptions or memberships.

“We are thrilled to introduce Martie to more states,” said Louise Fritjofsson, CEO and co-founder of Los Angeles-based Martie. “We have remained very strategic with our growth, ensuring that we are seeing positive unit economics and contribution margin before any expansion. This new development means that after just 20 months in market, our business is ready to expand. Our shipping and unique sourcing strategy is a big key to our success, and we look forward to bringing these deals to millions more Americans.”

Since its launch in 2021, Martie has saved more than 1.5 millions pounds of food from going to landfills and saved shoppers more than $2.5 million, according to the company, which currently ships to shoppers in Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming.