Mars to Invest $2B More in U.S. Manufacturing Operations

Mars aims to increase capacity and scale innovation across its portfolio of brands, which includes Snickers, Dove, M&Ms and Royal Canin.

Mars is investing billions into its U.S. factories in an effort to increase capacity and scale innovation across its portfolio of brands, which includes Snickers, Dove, M&Ms, Royal Canin and others.

This latest funding builds on a $6 billion investment that it allocated toward U.S.-based manufacturing over the past five years to meet growing demand.

Ninety-four percent of the company’s products are sold and produced locally in the country, according to Mars.

The $2 billion addition will be spent on infrastructure and operations through the end of 2026.

"This investment is about building a stronger, more resilient business in the U.S. — one that can grow with our consumers, deliver for our partners and create lasting economic impact in the communities where we operate," said Claus Aagaard, CFO, in a statement.

The U.S. is the company’s biggest and most important market, according to Aagaard, who added that it is a key engine of growth for the long term — not only through Mars’ legacy manufacturing footprint but also through the expansion of strategic acquisitions like Nature's Bakery, which is scaling quickly.

In response, Mars is opening a new facility for Nature’s Bakery in Salt Lake City. The company has disbursed $240 million for this project. The 339,000-plus square-foot site will create more than 230 new jobs in the region and expand the brand's capacity, so it can produce up to a billion bars each year.

Earlier this year, Mars opened a $450 million Royal Canin dry pet food facility in Lewisburg, Ohio — its largest dry pet food factory on a global scale yet, which generated 270 new jobs in the area.

This article was originally published by sister brand Consumer Goods Technology.