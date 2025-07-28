Beaver Street Fisheries, Dot Foods Team to Enhance Distribution
For BSF’s supplier partners, the collaboration provides new opportunities to scale. Dot’s extensive distribution infrastructure and long-standing industry relationships is expected to facilitate wider market penetration and more efficient product movement. BSF will work closely with suppliers to ensure smooth integration and alignment with Dot’s redistribution model, maximizing exposure and sales potential.
“This is a win-win for our entire value chain,” added Lane. “Suppliers gain access to a larger distribution network, and customers benefit from increased product availability and faster delivery. Together with Dot Foods, we are raising the bar in foodservice distribution.”
Dot carries 120,000 products from 1,500 food industry manufacturers. Through Dot Transportation, Inc., an affiliate of Dot Foods, the company distributes foodservice, convenience, retail and vending products to distributors in all 50 states and more than 55 countries. Dot operates 13 U. S. distribution centers, which are located in Bullhead City, Ariz.; Modesto, Calif.; Bear, Del.; Vidalia, Ga.; Burley, Idaho; Mount Sterling, Ill.; University Park, Ill.; Cambridge City, Ind.; Williamsport, Md.; Liverpool, N.Y.; Ardmore, Okla.; Dyersburg, Tenn.; and Manchester, Tenn.