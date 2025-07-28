Beaver Street Fisheries, Dot Foods Team to Enhance Distribution

Beaver Street Fisheries (BSF), an importer, manufacturer and distributor of seafood and meat from the United States and worldwide, has formed a strategic partnership with Dot Foods, the largest food industry redistributor in North America, to improve supply chain efficiency, boost product accessibility, and deliver better service to customers and suppliers.

The goal of the partnership is to enhance access and convenience for customers while also improving supply chain efficiency, particularly for less-than-truckload shipments. By teaming with Mount Sterling, Ill.-based Dot, BSF aims to streamline distribution, reduce logistical challenges and better support its growing customer base.

The move will also enable BSF to expand its product reach and ensure more consistent product availability across a broader geographic footprint. According to BSF, customers can expect improved service levels, a broader selection of products available more quickly and simplified ordering processes powered by Dot’s robust logistics network.