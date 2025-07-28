 Skip to main content

Beaver Street Fisheries, Dot Foods Team to Enhance Distribution

Customers can expect improved service, broader selection of products available more quickly and simplified ordering processes
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
BSF Sea Best Seafood Festival Low Country Boil Main Image
BSF's flagship brand, Sea Best, is sold in retailers nationwide.

Beaver Street Fisheries (BSF), an importer, manufacturer and distributor of seafood and meat from the United States and worldwide, has formed a strategic partnership with Dot Foods, the largest food industry redistributor in North America, to improve supply chain efficiency, boost product accessibility, and deliver better service to customers and suppliers. 

The goal of the partnership is to enhance access and convenience for customers while also improving supply chain efficiency, particularly for less-than-truckload shipments. By teaming with Mount Sterling, Ill.-based Dot, BSF aims to streamline distribution, reduce logistical challenges and better support its growing customer base.

[RELATED: OMNIFoods, Dot Foods Become Distribution Partners]

The move will also enable BSF to expand its product reach and ensure more consistent product availability across a broader geographic footprint. According to BSF, customers can expect improved service levels, a broader selection of products available more quickly and simplified ordering processes powered by Dot’s robust logistics network.

“Partnering with Dot Foods allows us to better meet the evolving needs of our customers,” said Scott Lane, VP of supply chain with Jacksonville, Fla.-based BSF, whose flagship brand, Sea Best, is sold in retailers nationwide. “Their distribution expertise and national reach will enhance our ability to deliver quality products where and when our customers need them.”

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

For BSF’s supplier partners, the collaboration provides new opportunities to scale. Dot’s extensive distribution infrastructure and long-standing industry relationships is expected to facilitate wider market penetration and more efficient product movement. BSF will work closely with suppliers to ensure smooth integration and alignment with Dot’s redistribution model, maximizing exposure and sales potential.

“This is a win-win for our entire value chain,” added Lane. “Suppliers gain access to a larger distribution network, and customers benefit from increased product availability and faster delivery. Together with Dot Foods, we are raising the bar in foodservice distribution.”

Dot carries 120,000 products from 1,500 food industry manufacturers. Through Dot Transportation, Inc., an affiliate of Dot Foods, the company distributes foodservice, convenience, retail and vending products to distributors in all 50 states and more than 55 countries. Dot operates 13 U. S. distribution centers, which are located in Bullhead City, Ariz.; Modesto, Calif.; Bear, Del.; Vidalia, Ga.; Burley, Idaho; Mount Sterling, Ill.; University Park, Ill.; Cambridge City, Ind.; Williamsport, Md.; Liverpool, N.Y.; Ardmore, Okla.; Dyersburg, Tenn.; and Manchester, Tenn.

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

Business Topic

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds