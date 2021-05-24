Marie’s Plant-Based Salad Dressings

Available in four classic flavors with a twist, Marie’s Plant-Based dressings are designed to appeal to consumers interested in adding more products of this kind to their diets. All of the flavors -- Creamy Dill Ranch, Smoked Black Pepper Caesar, Meyer Lemon Basil and Sesame Ginger Vinaigrette -- are also vegan and dairy- and gluten-free. The line comes in 11.5-ounce recyclable PET bottles retailing for about $4.49 each in the refrigerated produce section of grocers nationwide, although prices may vary by retailer. The dressings can be used on a range of salads, in addition to serving as flavorings for side dishes, marinades for grilling, and more. Marie’s is a brand of Ventura Foods.