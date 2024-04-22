Manischewitz Frozen Knishes and Matzo Balls

Items part of venerable brand’s overhaul
Manischewitz Frozen Matzo Balls Main Image

As part of a major rebrand featuring a fresh look and feel, leading kosher brand Manischewitz has entered the frozen aisle for the first time ever with gluten-free and Kosher for Passover Frozen Knishes in a 19-ounce 6-count package, as well as Frozen Matzo Balls in a 16-ounce 6-count package. Manischewitz’s latest and forthcoming products, including these, support the venerable brand’s commitment to its core values while inviting a wider audience to explore the cultural richness of Jewish cuisine. The frozen products retail for a suggested retail price range of $8.99 to $9.49. Manischewitz is displaying the rebranded new graphics and colors across all products, which are being promoted heavily on its website, in-store displays and social media. The brand is also offering Manischewitz merchandise featuring popular “Yiddishisms.” 

 

