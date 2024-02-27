Malibu Ready-to-Serve Cocktails

This spring, beverage alcohol brand Malibu is introducing Ready-to-Serve (RTS) Cocktails, a line of refreshing beverages made with Malibu white rum. This expansion of Malibu’s portfolio of canned cocktails will consist of Strawberry Daiquiri, Pineapple Bay Breeze and Rum Punch flavors. The products will be packaged in Tetra Pack format, making it easier than ever for consumers to take their favorite cocktails on the go, toss them in a cooler or store them in the fridge for anytime sipping. Cocktail enthusiasts can simply pour the drinks over ice and enjoy. The 12.5% ABV cocktails will come in a 1-liter bottle that contains about seven servings to share with friends, at a suggested retail price of $14.99 apiece. Malibu is a brand of premium spirits and wine company Pernod Ricard USA, the largest subsidiary of Pernod Ricard SA.