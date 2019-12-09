Press enter to search
Lunds & Byerlys Hires New CFO

09/12/2019
Jeff Meek

Lunds & Byerlys has announced Jeff Meek as the company's new chief financial officer, who will oversee finance, accounting, employee experience and information services.

Meek was formerly the executive vice president and CFO at Fleet Farm in Appleton, Wisc., and a partner at John A. Knutson & Co., a certified public accounting firm in Minneapolis. 

“In addition to his sharp business acumen and proven track record of driving growth and profitability, Jeff is also a great cultural fit for our company because of his servant leadership and demonstrated commitment to inspiring and developing teams,” said Tres Lund, CEO of Lunds & Byerlys.

Earlier this year, the grocer announced it was exiting the pharmacy business, which it had operated since 2004. 

The family-owned independent grocer Lunds & Byerlys operates 27 stores in the greater Twin Cities region, including 11 locations that have an attached Wine & Spirits shop. The grocer differentiates itself through a focus on extraordinary food and beverages, exceptional service, and passionate expertise. 

