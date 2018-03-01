Lunds & Byerlys Integrates Digital Coupons with Ecomm

Minnesota grocer Lunds & Byerlys has added two new digital features: Lunds & Byerlys Extras, which integrates digital coupons with its ecommerce platform, and Integrated Digital Coupons, which allows shoppers to browse, clip and redeem manufacturer coupons integrated directly into the ecommerce platform. Both were developed in partnership with Toronto-based ecommerce platform provider Unata.

Through Extras, members receive access to special offers and tools that make shopping easier, including lists, receipts and price alerts. They also can easily redeem offers at checkout with a smartphone or phone number.

Meanwhile, Integrated Digital Coupons integrates with You Technology’s digital offers directly in Unata’s ecommerce and ecircular experiences, allowing for coupon clipping across the product catalog and within product pages. Through it, users also may view and add related products directly in the coupon section and on coupon pages, as well as adjust their list or cart total automatically as they clip coupons, allowing them to track their budget in real time.

“Since we began working with Unata in 2014, we’ve completely transformed our digital offering,” said Kevin Baartman, VP of information services at Edina, Minn.-based Lund Food Holdings Inc., parent of Lunds & Byerlys. “By providing many great shopping features online and rewarding our digitally engaged customers with exclusive offers and manufacturer coupons, we have further elevated our best-in-class shopping experience.”

Lunds & Byerlys operates 26 locations in the Twin Cities area.