Lunds & Byerlys Exiting Pharmacy Biz

Lunds & Byerlys will close all 14 of its pharmacy locations, effective July 17, according to published reports.

According to Edina, Minn.-based Lund Food Holdings Inc., parent company of Lunds & Byerlys stores, patient prescriptions will be transferred to nearby Walgreens stores. “Unfortunately, it has become increasingly difficult for retail pharmacies, given a number of economic challenges within the industry,” the company noted in a statement cited by Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal, adding that its pharmacy business had racked up considerable losses.

The company’s pharmacies are all in the Twin Cities metro area and housed within existing Lunds & Byerlys stores. The company said it would remodel the areas once dedicated to the pharmacies, but what their ultimate use will be is unknown, as is the fate of the chain’s pharmacy employees.

Lunds & Byerlys, which has 26 stores in Minnesota, has operated pharmacies since 2004.