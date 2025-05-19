Lunchables has expanded its offerings with the debut of Lunchables PB&J, the first-ever dippable, no-thaw crustless PB&J, giving kids the freedom to enjoy the classic sandwich however they want. The Kraft Heinz brand has deconstructed America’s famous lunchtime fare to feature two creamy, crustless peanut butter sandwiches per pack, along with a side of grape- or strawberry-flavored dip, crafted with no artificial colors. Further, while current PB&J category offerings are frozen, requiring 30-60 minutes of thaw time before serving, Lunchables’ latest innovation is ready to eat straight from the fridge – no prep time necessary. To mark the release of its “remixed” version PB&J, the brand reunited hip hop artists Lil Jon and Twista for the first time for more than a decade for a fresh take on the 2002 hit song “Peanut Butter Jelly Time,” originally by the Buckwheat Boyz. Lunchables PB&J retails for a suggested $2.49 per 2.27-ounce pack. The item grows the brand’s presence in the sandwich category, following the launch of Grilled Cheesies in 2023.