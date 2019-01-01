Initially supposed by fans to be an April Fools’ Day prank, Kraft’s totally real Lunchables Brunchables line extension creates excitement by letting kids assemble their own breakfast sandwiches from such ingredients ready-to-eat bacon strips, cheese and breakfast flatbreads – and finish off their morning meal with a mini blueberry muffin. Containing up to 10 grams of protein, the line offers an on-the-go breakfast in three varieties: Bacon & Cheese, Breakfast Ham & Cheese, and Breakfast Sausage & Cheese. The item is available in the refrigerated pre-packed meal combinations section at select retailers nationwide, with a 3-ounce pack retailing for a suggested $1.99.