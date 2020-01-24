Lucky’s Market Confirms Store Closure Reports

After multiple reports surfaced this week that Lucky’s Market was closing 32 of its 39 stores and laying off associates in the wake of The Kroger Co.’s divestment from the company, the Boulder, Colo.-based natural grocer confirmed the news in an emotional Facebook post.

“We are sad to say the rumors are true,” Lucky’s admitted in the Jan. 22 post. “We’re closing many of our stores and couldn’t be more upset to be leaving so many communities who have supported us for years. What we built with you, our loyal customers, was not in vain. You helped contribute to our mission: Good Food For All. We appreciate the many shopping trips you put in and pints of beer you drank in our stores.”

The company added that only its stores in North Boulder and Fort Collins, Colo.; Traverse City, Mich.; West Melbourne, Fla.; Cleveland and Columbus, Ohio; and Columbia, Mo., would remain open, concluding with a heartfelt message to its customers: “We love the heck out of you.”

Cincinnati-based Kroger revealed its decision to divest its interest in the Boulder, Colo.-based natural food retailer in December, following a portfolio review. Kroger employs nearly half a million associates who serve more than 11 million customers daily through a seamless shopping experience under a variety of banner names. The company is No. 2 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.

When contacted by PG at that time, a Lucky’s spokeswoman responded: “This is a process that will take time as we work with the current ownership group to determine best steps for moving forward. In the meantime, we are as committed as ever to bringing more healthful foods to more people in the communities we serve. We remain committed to that mission on behalf of our team members, customers and supplier partners, and look forward to continuing to serve all of our stakeholders into the future.”