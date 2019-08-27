Lucky's Market Carrying Kroger Private Brand at All Stores

Natural food retailer Lucky’s Market is now offering a range of Simple Truth products in all 39 of its stores. The natural and organic private brand from the Kroger Co. is free from more than 101 artificial preservatives and ingredients, and Simple Truth Organic products meet or exceed the standards set by the National Organic Program.

In 2016, Kroger and Boulder, Colo.-based Lucky’s entered into an agreement under which the former made a “meaningful investment” in the latter to significantly accelerate Lucky’s growth in new and existing markets. The agreement also enabled Kroger to sell its products at Lucky’s, which had previously carried Simple Truth items at more than 20 Florida and Georgia locations this past year.

Cincinnati-based Kroger is No, 2 on Progressive Grocer's 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.

