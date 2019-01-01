LoveTheWild Relaunched Sustainably Farmed Fish Kits

LoveTheWild has relaunched its sustainably farmed fish kits, a line of easy-to-prepare seafood-based meal solutions designed to foodies with sustainability in mind when making their meal choices. Varieties include such new offerings as Barramundi with Mango Sriracha, Shrimp with Cajun Crème and Rainbow Trout with Salsa Verde, which join Red Trout with Salsa Verde, Salmon with Maple Mustard, Shrimp with Coconut Red Curry, Barramundi with Red Pepper Almond, Shrimp with Tomato Butter, Salmon with Miso Honey Ginger, and Barramundi with Cajun Crème. In addition to offering easy-prep, farm-raised fish products from top sources worldwide, LovetheWild is implementing additional sustainability-conscious measures by overhauling packaging to be more sustainable, and reducing portion sizes to align with the USDA recommended serving size and eliminate leftover waste. Those initiatives coupled with other efficiencies reduce each product's cost by 30 percent.