Love Beets Classic Beet Salad Kit

Love Beets, a portfolio of ready-to-eat beet products with modern flavors, convenient formats and clean ingredients, has now launched a multi-ingredient Classic Beet Salad Kit. Consisting of peeled and cooked beet wedges; soft, tangy goat cheese, crunchy walnuts; and zesty, sweet balsamic vinaigrette, the kit can be enjoyed with or without greens, as a side on its own, or with added protein for a full meal. The suggested retail price is $8.99 per 13.6-ounce kit. The sustainably sourced beets in all Love Beets products are grown and produced in the United States, with beets of all shapes and sizes used by the brand for its products. Love Beets is part of Offshoot Brands.