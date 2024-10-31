Loblaw Willing to Eliminate Property Controls, CEO Says

Loblaw Cos. Ltd. chief Per Bank said the grocer is prepared to axe property controls—as long as its competitors follow suit.

Bank penned an op-ed in The Globe and Mail Wednesday (Oct. 30), writing, “We envision a competitive environment in which all new and existing property controls are eliminated. To get to that place would require a level playing field with industry-wide rejection of property controls. We are ready to remove such property controls if others do so.”

Canada’s Competition Bureau launched an investigation into property controls in the grocery sector earlier this year.

In June, it announced it had obtained court orders to investigate the use of these controls by the parent companies of Loblaws and Sobeys — George Weston Ltd. and Empire Co. Ltd. — in Halifax.

Last week, the federal competition watchdog invited market participants to provide input for its investigation.