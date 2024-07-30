Loblaw Grocery Stores Offer Free Marvel Superhero Trading Cards
To help Canadians celebrate this new collaboration, there are a number Avengers and Spider-Man products sold in select locations, including toys, apparel and home décor, as well as such in-store Marvel activities as a Marvel-themed word-puzzle scavenger hunt and local costume events.
Additionally, one customer will win four tickets and an all-expenses-paid trip to the global premiere of Marvel Studios’ "Captain America: Brave New World" in Los Angeles early next year. The prize includes round-trip flights, two nights’ accommodation in Hollywood, spending money, a Hollywood tour, and tickets to the "Captain America: Brave New World" premiere at the El Capitan Theater.
“We’re always looking for new and exciting ways to show our gratitude to Canadians, and what better way to do that than with Marvel?” said Mary MacIsaac, SVP, marketing and control brands at Loblaw Cos. Ltd. “Whether you’re checking out our new flyer promotions [and] weekly special bonus offers on major brands, or stocking up on Hit of the Month deals, Marvel will add more thrill and excitement to your regular trip to the grocery store.”
Brampton, Ontario-based Loblaw Cos. Ltd. is the largest retailer and private-sector employer in Canada. The company’s network of 2,500 stores and national e-commerce options completes more than 1 billion transactions each year. Loblaw is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.