Loblaw Grocery Stores Offer Free Marvel Superhero Trading Cards

Marvel is offering trading cards for free to Loblaw customers when they spend $25 in-store or online.

Loblaw Cos. Ltd. has partnered with entertainment powerhouse Marvel on a trading card promotion available at its banners throughout Canada.

Starting Aug. 1, Marvel is offering superhero trading cards to customers when they shop in-store and online at No Frills, The Real Canadian Superstore, Maxi, Provigo, Zehrs, Your Independent Grocer, Real Atlantic Superstore, Valu-Mart, Loblaws, Independent City Market, Fortinos, The Real Canadian Wholesale Club, Shoppers Drug Mart and Pharmaprix.

There are 90 character and badge cards to collect in total, and each pack contains four individual cards. Packs are free with every CAD $25 purchase and for only CAD $5, customers can purchase a Marvel collector’s album. Both the cards and the collector’s album are made from 100% FSC certified paper sourced from responsibly managed forests and are recyclable.

