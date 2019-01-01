Live Real Farms Dairy Plus Milk Blends

In response to the stat that 42% of consumers purchase both dairy milk and plant-based alternatives, Live Real Farms, a brand developed by 8,000-farm cooperative Dairy Farmers of America, has introduced Dairy Plus Milk Blends, which feature both lactose-free dairy and almonds or oats, enabling consumers to have the nutrition and creaminess of real dairy milk and the versatility of plant-based alternatives. Created to be enjoyed on its own, in coffee, in smoothies or with cereal, the line comes in five varieties to meet a wide range of tastes: Dairy Plus Almond-Original, Dairy Plus Almond-Unsweetened Vanilla, Dairy Plus Almond-Sweetened Vanilla, Dairy Plus Almond-Chocolate and Dairy Plus Oat-Original. Now available in Minnesota with a suggested retail price range of $3.99-$4.69 per half-gallon container, the product will begin to expand nationally early next year.