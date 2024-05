Chef-crafted hummus company Little Sesame has now launched versatile Tahini Sauce. Designed by brand co-founders Ronen Tenne and Nick Wiseman to go with “everything,” the thick and creamy sauce boasts a bright, fresh flavor and can be used as a dip, spread or drizzle in sweet or savory applications. The product is made with freshly milled tahini, lemon juice, roasted garlic and date molasses. An 8-ounce tub of Tahini Sauce retails for a suggested $5.99.