Litehouse® Offers Portion Control Cups, Pouches for Deli



As America’s #1 refrigerated salad dressing*, Litehouse offers a wide variety of packaging options including 3” and 2” cup sizes, as well as 1.5oz portion control pillows. These are ideal for grab & go, takeout or catering to use as a dipping sauce or dressing for salads. The brand also offers squeeze bottles for salad and sandwich bars in addition to gallons for back-of-house operations.

Litehouse® offers over 30 portion control salad dressings and dips with no artificial preservatives, flavors, colors, or HFCS and no added MSG! There are also many gluten-free options. Clean label, delicious and versatile, Litehouse is a brand that your supermarket deli customers know and love.

Best of all, Litehouse offers the most popular and trending flavors of dressings and dips that supermarket deli customers crave, like buttermilk ranch, Caesar, chunky blue cheese and a variety of vinaigrettes. For more calorie-conscious consumers, OPA™ by Litehouse Greek Yogurt Dressings have significantly less calories than traditional dressings and twice the protein.

Litehouse is 100% employee-owned with a commitment to customer service and sustainability.

Make the switch to Litehouse and demonstrate your commitment to Serve Goodness.

Order your free samples today!

Learn more.

*IRI Total US MULO and Nielsen Homescan