Litehouse® Offers Clean Label Dressings for Deli

Litehouse® offers over 30 portion control salad dressings and dips with no artificial preservatives, flavors, colors, or HFCS and no added MSG! There are also many gluten-free options. Clean label, delicious and versatile, Litehouse is a brand that your supermarket deli customers know and love.

As America’s #1 refrigerated salad dressing*, the brand offers a wide variety of packaging options including 3” and 2” cup sizes, as well as 1.5oz portion control pillows. These are ideal for grab & go, takeout or catering to use as a dipping sauce or dressing for salads. Litehouse also offers squeeze bottles for salad and sandwich bars in addition to gallons for back-of-house operations.

Best of all, Litehouse offers the most popular and trending flavors of dressings and dips that supermarket deli customers crave, like buttermilk ranch, Caesar, chunky blue cheese and a variety of vinaigrettes. For more calorie-conscious consumers, OPA™ by Litehouse Greek Yogurt Dressings have significantly fewer calories than traditional dressings and twice the protein.

Litehouse is 100% employee-owned with a commitment to customer service and sustainability.

Make the switch to Litehouse and demonstrate your commitment to Serve Goodness.

Order Free Samples Today!

Learn more.

*IRI Total US MULO and Nielsen Homescan