Litehouse Lower-Calorie Creamy Dressings

Refrigerated-salad dressing maker Litehouse has now launched a line of creamy yogurt-based dressings that are only 40 calories per serving, as well as lower in fat. The versatile product line comes in four classic and trending flavors: Creamy Ranch, featuring garden herbs; Tzatziki Ranch; a creamy blend of dill and cucumber flavors combined with ranch dressing; ClassicCaesar, flavored with garlic, Romano cheese and lemon; and Avocado Cilantro,packed with zesty citrus flavor. The dressings are all gluten-free and made with no artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. A 12-ounce bottle of any variety has a suggested retail price range of $4.49-$4.99.