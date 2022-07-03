Litehouse Dips & Spreads

Litehouse, an employee-owned company, will be launching their re-vamped 12oz dips in March with new, better and bolder flavors! Available in Homestyle Ranch, Avocado Ranch, Spinach Parmesan, Southwest Ranch, and Dilly Dip, each dip is made with No Artificial Colors, Flavors or Preservatives. These new dips are a must have for any event, meal, or snack. They are versatile and can be used for dipping, spreading and mixing. With a variety of uses and delicious flavors, these dips will drive consumer demand!