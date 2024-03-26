Lil’ Gourmets Meal Pouches

Dedicated to convenience, increasing vegetable consumption and diverse flavors, Lil’ Gourmets is now offering its fresh, organic, chef-crafted veggie-first baby and toddler meals in a convenient pouch that makes eating on the go a snap. Each Lil’ Gourmets meal provides a complete serving of vegetables, meeting 100% of a baby’s daily vegetable needs and 50% of a toddler’s, with no added sugar. Made with clean ingredients, the refrigerated line delivers complex flavors in such varieties as Pumpkin & Navy Bean Shawarma, Cinnamon Beets & Apples, Mexican Corn & Beans, and Sweet Potato Curry. A 3.5-ounce pouch of any variety has a suggested retail price range of $3.49-$3.99.