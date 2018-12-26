Lighting Key to Enhancing Late-Day Freshness Perceptions

Let There be LED Lighting

Modern LED lighting can make food look like it’s just been picked that very day. Things tend to look best in natural sunlight, and fresh food is no exception. We grow up looking at sunlight, and it’s our reference point for what good light looks like. Until now, there hasn’t been a lighting solution that could emulate the sun’s natural tones without degrading fresh food by emitting heat.

Older light technologies, such as halogen lamps, had a very warm-toned light – similar to the golden light of sunset – and would project heat and UV rays onto the merchandise. That heat would ripen fruits quickly and wilt lettuce. Staff members had to turn produce over throughout the day to protect it from the heat and UV rays from older lights. With modern LEDs, stores no longer need to hire someone to turn potatoes over so they don’t turn green.

Many supermarkets have upgraded from older halogen and ceramic metal halide lamps, but for those that haven’t, there’s never been a better time than now to make the switch. Modernizing your stores to LEDs can improve how your produce looks, as well as deliver huge energy savings.

The average 50,000-square-foot supermarket racks up more than $200,000 in energy bills annually, according to EnergyStar.gov. Since most of that expense accounts for refrigeration and lighting, energy savings from LEDs can be quite significant when operating on razor-thin margins. LEDs can reduce energy costs by up to 80 percent, compared with conventional lighting.

Newer lighting technologies fixed the heat projection problems, but didn’t master color quality, with fresh food looking flat under metal halide, fluorescent and early-generation LED lights.