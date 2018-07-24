Connected Lighting Enhances High-Tech Grocery Store Experiences

Customization and Communication

Products that are on special can be highlighted not only by their placement in the store, but also with brighter lighting, potentially even a color. The color tone of lighting can be changed based on the weather to improve the mood of employees and the customer experience. The possibilities of customization are endless. Spotlights, color tone and dimming can all be adjusted ad hoc or according to set schedules. Schedules ensure that lighting appears at desired design levels consistently, without relying on employee interactions.

Another convenience of connected lighting is its ability to communicate. Connected lighting installations rely on sensors to monitor a store and detect when lighting should be adjusted based on scheduling. These sensors can serve multiple purposes and deliver benefits beyond lighting control. Occupancy sensors in storerooms and offices can ensure that employees always enter a well-lit space, providing further protection from slips and falls. Bathrooms equipped with occupancy sensors make the space feel safer for customers or employees who don’t have to fumble for a light switch. Eliminating the switch also reduces potential for germ transfer, a particular concern for employees who might be handling food and beverage products. Sensors can also inform a store owner of customer traffic trends and keep a watchful eye on the store outside of business hours.

In an age of smart homes and buildings, consumers will be more likely to shop at businesses where technology is emphasized. Connected lighting is a smart decision for store owners who want more insight into their customers, are concerned about reducing energy usage, want the benefits of cost savings as a result, and are interested in how technology can influence and even improve sales, employee production and the overall customer experience.