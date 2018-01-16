Walmart Sees the Light With Current by GE

Wal-Mart Stores Inc. has revealed the results of an extensive ongoing lighting program with Current, powered by GE at the National Retail Federation’s Big Show: The mega-retailer has now installed more than 1.5 million LED (light emitting diode) fixtures at more than 6,000 stores, parking lots, distribution centers and corporate offices in 10 countries.

Further, the decade-long initiative, which began with refrigeration display lighting and has grown to encompass parking lot and interior lighting, has lowered lighting energy consumption and reduced costs by more than $100 million. Many stores also deploy Current’s TriGain technology, which aims to improve product visibility and enhance color vibrancy in areas such as produce departments. Walmart is currently striving to complete LED and controls retrofits in all of its U.S. distribution centers, along with a new goal of replacing all other forms of overhead lighting with LED.

“Energy is one of the key operating expenses that we can reduce while delivering system upgrades that improve the customer shopping experience,” noted Mark Vanderhelm, VP of energy at Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart. “The ripple effect from these LED conversions throughout the business is truly staggering. We believe that by continuing to reduce one of our biggest operating expenses, we’re supporting future innovation and delivering on our promise of Every Day Low Prices.”

“Walmart is setting a great example for the retail industry to follow,” added Maryrose Sylvester, president and CEO of Boston-based Current by GE. “We believe the global LED and controls transformation is paving the way for the next generation of smart retail, where steady advancement toward new digital solutions will continue improving the shopping experience. Walmart is once again on the leading edge of progress.”

Walmart’s energy efficiency investment has reduced energy use per square foot by more than 12 percent since 2010. The company’s LED investments are part of the company’s science-based emissions reduction plan to reduce emissions 18 percent by 2025 (from 2015 levels) in its own operations through a combination of more energy efficiency, sourcing of renewable energy, and improved refrigeration systems and fleet efficiency.

Walmart operates more than 11,600 stores under nearly 60 banners in 28 countries and ecommerce websites.