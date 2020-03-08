Press enter to search
Close search

Lidl US Chairman Roman Heini Leaves Company

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

Lidl US Chairman Roman Heini Leaves Company

By Dan Ochwat - 08/03/2020
Lidl US Chairman Roman Heini Leaves Company
Roman Heini

Roman Heini has resigned as chairman of Lidl US, a role he assumed in early 2019, to pursue other professional interests and spend time with family, according to a statement the retailer shared with Progressive Grocer sister publication Store Brands. 

The company noted its appreciation for Heini’s tenure and help in positioning Lidl for success in the future. The retailer is poised for growth stateside. Earlier this year, it said it was investing $100 million in a new distribution center in Maryland.

“Lidl will continue its expansion in the United States under the direction and guidance of its CEO, Johannes Fieber,” the company said. “Johannes assumed responsibility for Lidl US as CEO in May 2018 and will continue to work closely with the Lidl International team to drive the business forward.”

Heini shared a personal message on LinkedIn, expressing his gratitude toward the Lidl US team and his need to move on for personal reasons, such as spending time with his family and having recently lost his father.

“Brick-and-mortar retail in the U.S. is at a crossroads,” he said. “This team can play a fundamental role in shaping the direction the industry takes. You are in the driver’s seat, and I can’t wait to see where you take the company in the future.”

Neckarsulm, Germany-based Lidl operates more than 11,000 stores in 32 countries, employing about 287,000 employees worldwide. In the United States, the grocer has about 100 stores in nine East Coast states. The company is No. 96 on the PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. 

Also Worth Reading

Lidl Brings New Prototype to Atlanta

Store occupies former Earth Fare location

Lidl Pressures Rivals to Slash Prices

Lidl Pressures Rivals to Slash Prices

UNC study looks at extreme discounter’s effect on New York's Long Island

Analysis: ​​​​​​​Sleeping Giant Lidl Prepares to Awaken

Distribution capacity now exists to support more than 1,000 stores

The German discount grocer is investing heavily in supply chain

Lidl Expands in U.S. Amid Distribution Center Growth

German discount grocer investing heavily in supply chain

Related Topics

You May Also Like

Food Retailers
Lidl Names Roman Heini Lidl US Chairman
Food Retailers
Lidl CEO Quits Unexpectedly