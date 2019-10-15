Lidl to Open 2nd Wave of Stores on New York’s Long Island

Lidl US will roll out a second wave of stores across New York’s Long Island by next summer. East Meadow, Oakdale, Patchogue and Lake Grove have been added to the list of the communities that will get stores, following locations planned for Plainview, West Babylon, Huntington and Center Moriches, all of which are set to open early next year. By summer 2020, the deep-discount grocer will have eight stores in the area

“We appreciate all the support we have received across Long Island as we prepare to open our first Lidl food markets in the region,” said Lid US President and CEO Johannes Fieber. “Our teams are working hard to get ready and cannot wait to introduce shoppers to Lidl’s award-winning shopping experience. Lidl food markets will bring fresh choices, convenient shopping and bigger savings to shoppers across Long Island.”

Lidl will remodel Best Market stores it acquired last year that are located in the four communities. The retailer also recently said that all employees working at the new Lidl stores in Long Island’s Nassau and Suffolk counties will receive full medical benefits regardless of how many hours they work per week, including part-time associates. The starting minimum wage for Lidl store associates working on Long Island is $15 per hour, $3 more than the required minimum wage on the island.