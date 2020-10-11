Lidl Donates 3K+ Turkeys to Local Food Banks

Lidl began its 2020 holiday giving campaign with a donation of more than 3,000 turkeys to four food banks and pantries in the areas that the grocer serves. As part of the continuing effort, Lidl employees are joining food bank volunteers to deliver the turkeys to Capital Area Food Bank, in Washington, D.C.; Project Hospitality in Staten Island, New York; Second Harvest Food Bank, in Charlotte, North Carolina; and the Atlanta Community Food Bank, in Atlanta.

“Lidl is proud to partner with great local food banks and pantries across our markets to help alleviate hunger in our communities,” said Stefan Schwarz, Lidl US chief commercial officer and EVP of purchasing. “In this year of even greater need, we are happy to launch a holiday giving campaign that will help put more food on the table for thousands of families celebrating the holidays. Our team is happy to work closely with Feeding America food banks across nine states to accomplish this goal.”

As well as the turkey donations, as of Wednesday, Nov. 11, Lidl will enable customers to purchase $5 hunger relief bags at checkout. The grocer will then match each donation up to 10,000 bags and distribute the bags to locally affiliated Feeding America food banks at the close of the campaign. Each bag will contain such shelf-stable items as tuna, pasta and canned vegetables, all of which are in demand at local food banks.

Neckarsulm, Germany-based Lidl operates about 11,200 stores in 32 countries, employing about 287,000 employees worldwide. In the United States, the Arlington, Virginia-based grocer has more than 110 stores in nine East Coast states.