LesserEvil is adding Grain Free Egg White Curls to its lineup of better-for-you snacks. The protein-packed product – which comes in Egg & Cheese, Himalayan Pink Salt and Huevos Rancheros flavors – features 6 grams of clean protein from sustainably sourced cage-free eggs. The curls retail for a suggested $4.99 per 4-ounce bag.