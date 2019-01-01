Les Trois Petits Cochons Sous-Vide Egg Bites

New all-natural, cage-free Sous-Vide Egg Bites from Les Trois Petits Cochons make a quick, healthy breakfast that is high in protein, low in carbohydrates, and free from sugar. Available in four varieties – Bacon & Swiss, Prosciutto & Gruyère, Ham & Espelette Pepper, and vegetarian option Spinach & Feta – each variety contains between 100 and 180 calories, more than 9 grams of protein and only 1 gram of carbohydrates. The products use the traditional French sous-vide method of cooking, creating tender, perfectly cooked egg bites with a refined texture and gourmet taste. Each single serving retails for a suggested $1.99.