Lenny & Larry’s Complete Kickstart Breakfast Bar

Adding to its growing line of nutrition bars, Lenny & Larry’s has now rolled out The Complete Kickstart Bar, which aims to help consumers start the day with protein and probiotics. The soft, chewy breakfast bar contains 8 grams of plant-based protein, probiotics for immune support, and 14 grams of whole grains. In addition, The Complete Kickstart Bar is Non-GMO Project Verified, vegan and kosher, in addition to containing no high-fructose corn syrup, artificial sweeteners or sugar alcohols. Suitable for busy mornings and on-the-go consumption, the product furthers the brand’s mission of promoting an active, healthy lifestyle through its better-for-you cookies and bars. The Complete Kickstart Bar will be available in four flavors – Blueberry Lemon, Apple Cinnamon, Banana Chocolate Chip and Cranberry White Chocolate-Flavored Chip – with a 4-count boxes of any variety retailing for a suggested $5.49.