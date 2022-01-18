Lenny & Larry’s The Complete Cremes

Originally offered as a limited-time product in 2020, The Complete Cremes have been brought back by protein enhanced cookie brand Lenny & Larry’s. Now featuring improved taste, texture and packaging, The Complete Cremes are sandwich cookies with a creamy filling that contain 5 grams of plant-based protein, 3 grams of prebiotic fiber, and one-third less sugar than the leading sandwich cookie brand (per serving size). The product line is also free of soy ingredients, high-fructose corn syrup, and artificial sweeteners. The Non-GMO Project Verified vegan cookies are available in two popular flavors, Chocolate and Vanilla, and in two sizes: a 5.7-ounce box for a suggested $3.99 and a convenient 3-ounce pack for $1.99.