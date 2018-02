Légal (pronounced Lay-Gal), which oddly enough means “cool” in Portuguese, is a new hot sauce with a South American flair, offered by Homer Foods LLC. Its special Brazilian recipe incorporates the malagueta pepper, which is both "spicy and zesty" while said to have a dose of good luck. Légal Hot Sauce is available at an SRP of $5.99 per 5-fluid-ounce bottle.