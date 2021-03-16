Leaders From Kroger, Albertsons, Lowe’s Join Network of Executive Women Board

The Network of Executive Women (NEW), a group focused on women's leadership in retail, consumer goods and other industries, has named three new members to its board of directors, effective early 2021: Valerie Jabbar, group VP, Kroger; Mike Theilmann, EVP, chief human resources officer, Albertsons Cos.; and Jennifer Wilson, SVP brand marketing, Lowe's.

"We're thrilled to welcome Valerie, Mike and Jennifer to our board,” said NEW President and CEO Sarah Alter. “They will bring their unique experiences to help guide our efforts to Advance All Women, further our advocacy and connect us with the key needs of our partners.”

Founded in 2001, Chicago-based NEW is the largest U.S. nonprofit organization dedicated to achieving gender equality in the workplace and advancing women into leadership roles. With a growing community of more than 13,000 members, it acts as a collective voice for everyone in the corporate world who wants to see diversity, equity and inclusion become a reality. Members represent more than 900 companies and are active in 22 regions throughout North America.

NEW's executive committee for 2020 will continue into 2021, with the role of NEW executive committee board chair held by Monica Turner, president North America sales, Procter & Gamble.

The NEW Executive Committee also includes Vice Chair Abbe Luersman, chief human resource officer, Ahold Delhaize; Immediate Past Chair Lisa Walsh, operating advisor, Atlantic Street Capital Advisors, LLC; Treasurer Dagmar Boggs, president, south operations, The Coca-Cola Co.; and Secretary Beth Marrion, managing director, global retail consulting practice, Accenture.

The 2021 NEW board committee chairs will be Audit Chair Christina Bieniek, chief commercial officer, Deloitte Consulting LLP; Compensation Chair Kim Underhill, group president Kimberly-Clark North America, Kimberly-Clark; Finance Chair Dagmar Boggs; NEW Gen Chair Ellen Siebenborn-Forsyth; Governance Chair Lisa Walsh; Regional Advisory Chair Marla Daudelin, SVP, 7-Eleven global customer team, PepsiCo; newly appointed Strategic Value Co-Chair Melody Richard, merchandising VP, pets, Walmart; Strategic Value Co-Chair Abbe Luersman; and Technology Chair Nicola Johnson, Principal, Deloitte Consulting.

NEW’S 2021 directors at large are Chris Baker, SVP and head of retail NA, Visa; Valerie Jabbar; Cassandra Johnson, EVP of global customer care and vendor management office for Google devices and services, Google; Chris Skyers, VP, own brands, Wakefern Food Corp.; Mike Theilmann; and Jennifer Wilson.

NEW board members completing their terms are Kelly Caruso, CEO, Shipt; Kendra Doyel, VP, merchandising, Ralphs Grocery Co.; Andy Dunn, chairman, Monica + Andy; Vicki Felker, VP, global Amazon team, Nestlé; and Michelle Larson, president, Southwest Division, Albertsons.