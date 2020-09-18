3 Grocers Named Top Workplaces for Women

Fortune's latest company recognition list, Best Workplaces for Women 2020, features some familiar faces as well as newcomers. Target makes its debut on the list at No. 3, while Wegmans Food Markets and Publix Super Markets are recognized yet again. Wegmans came in the sixth spot out of 75 large companies recognized (down from No. 3 in 2019), while Publix came in at No. 29 (down from No. 11 last year).

To determine the Best Workplaces for Women, Fortune's research partner Great Place to Work analyzed confidential survey feedback representing more than 4.7 million U.S. employees.

"Target understands that team members have home lives, personal passions and ambitions," one Target employee told Oakland, California-based Great Place to Work. "Target respects these human aspects of its employees and offers the flexibility to pursue a balance between work and life that is energizing and fulfilling."

Eighty-five percent of the ranking is based on what women themselves report about their workplaces, and how fairly those experiences compare with men’s reports of the same workplaces. The remaining 15% is based on how well represented women are in the workforce and throughout management, taking into account industry trends. To be considered, at a minimum, companies need to employ at least 50 women, at least 20% of their nonexecutive managers need to be female, and at least one of their executives needs to be female.

"Opportunities are available to everyone ... abilities and disabilities, ethnicity, age, gender can find a chance for a job with hard-working people," noted a Publix employee surveyed by Great Place to Work. "This gives us a chance to interact with a mixture of individuals."

This isn't the first time these three retailers made a Fortune list. Last month, they were all recognized among the Best Workplaces for Millennials.