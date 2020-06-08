Press enter to search
3 Grocers Named Best Workplaces for Millennials

By Abby Kleckler - 08/06/2020
Target catapulted to the top 10 of Fortune's Best Workplaces for Millennials list in its first appearance.

Fortune and its research partner Great Place to Work have yet again discovered the "Best Workplaces for Millennials," and although there are a lot of the usual honorees in 2020, there are some new companies. Target debuted at the No. 10 spot, while Wegmans Food Markets took No. 28, down from No. 16 in 2019, and Publix Super Markets earned No. 69, down from No. 34 last year.

To determine the 2020 Best Workplaces for Millennials, Fortune and Great Place to Work analyzed survey feedback representing nearly 4.9 million people. Employees responded to more than 60 survey questions, and 85% of the evaluation is based on what Millennials say about their experiences of trust and reaching their full human potential as part of their organization, no matter who they are or what they do. The remaining 15% of the rank is based on an assessment of Millennials’ daily experiences of innovation, the company’s values and the effectiveness of their leaders, to ensure that they’re consistently experienced.

Target employees described their experience to Great Place to Work: "Amazing teams that are very engaged. Set up for success in terms of resources. Responsibility and decision rights pushed down, which empowers all levels. Great learning and development opportunities and team-building events. Endless opportunity here."

Reportedly, 39% of Publix's workforce is made up of Millennials, while 32% of Wegmans' employees fall in that demographic.

Internet technology conglomerate Cisco took the top spot on Fortune's 2020 list, which recognizes 75 large companies and 25 small- and medium-sized businesses.

Target operates more than 1,800 stores, 39 distribution centers and Target.com. The Minneapolis-based company is No. 7 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Family-owned Wegmans, based in Rochester, New York, operates 101 stores in New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, Maryland and Massachusetts and is No. 36 on the list, while Lakeland, Florida-based Publix, with 1,239 locations in the Southeast, is No. 12.

