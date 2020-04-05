Press enter to search
Close search

Network of Executive Women Names Retail, CPG Execs to New Posts

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

Network of Executive Women Names Retail, CPG Execs to New Posts

By Thad Rueter - 05/04/2020
Leaders from Walmart, Pepsi and other companies take leadership spots
A Walmart exec has earned a top board role with the Network of Women Executives

A Walmart vice president will join the board of the Network of Executive Women (NEW), a group focused on women leadership in retail, consumer goods and other industries.

On Tuesday, NEW said that Melody Richard, vice president, Baby with Walmart, was among the five new members of the organization’s board of the directions. Richards has taken a spot as director at large. Other new additions to the NEW board of directors include: Audit Chair Christina Bieniek, who works as principal and chief commercial officer for Deloitte Consulting LLP; Director at-large Chris Baker, the senior vice president and head of North American retail for Visa; Director at-large Cassandra Johnson, executive vice president of customer care for Google Devices and Services; and Ellen Siebenborn-Forsyth, vice president, head of sales, for dog food company Blue Buffalo.

"We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Christina, Chris, Cassandra, Melody and Ellen to our board,” said NEW President and CEO Sarah Alter. “They bring a broad experience set to the table to help further our mission of advancing all women and transforming workplaces. They will direct our advocacy and leadership and help channel our resources as we pivot to new virtual frontiers.”

The organization also announced other major leadership news that involving food and other retailers, consumer goods and other executives. For example, Monica Turner, who is the senior vice president, sales, North American sales for Procter & Gamble, becomes NEW executive committee board chair. “Empowering all women to succeed has always been a personal commitment,” she said. “I am honored to serve as NEW executive committee board chair, joining these equally passionate and committed leaders as we continue to expand NEW’s impact.”

Meanwhile, Abbe Luersman, who works as the chief human resource officer for Ahold Delhaize, has been named as the vice chair of the NEW executive committee.  An executive from the beverage industry, Marla Daudelin, senior vice president, Immediate Consumption Portfolio & Small Format Customers with PepsiCo – Frito-Lay Division, also was named as the NEW executive committee regional advisory chair, while Kim Underhill, group president with Kimberly-Clark North America, takes on the job of compensation chair.

 

 

 

 

 

Also Worth Reading

Walmart SNAPs Into Action on Grocery Pickup

Makes service EBT-friendly during COVID-19 crisis

Women-Driven ‘Indulgent Nutrition’ Expands Nationally

Truwomen protein bar to be sold at Target

Larree Renda Joins Ross Stores’ Board of Directors

Larree Renda Joins Ross Stores’ Board of Directors

Former Safeway EVP was 2013 PG/NEW Trailblazer Award winner

Fight Internalized Bias Against Women in the Workplace

Eliminating gendered stereotypes starts with you.

Related Topics

You May Also Like

Produce / Floral
Raley’s Greg Corrigan to Be United Fresh Board Chairman
Produce / Floral
Produce for Better Health Foundation Gets New Chairman