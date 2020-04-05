Network of Executive Women Names Retail, CPG Execs to New Posts

A Walmart vice president will join the board of the Network of Executive Women (NEW), a group focused on women leadership in retail, consumer goods and other industries.

On Tuesday, NEW said that Melody Richard, vice president, Baby with Walmart, was among the five new members of the organization’s board of the directions. Richards has taken a spot as director at large. Other new additions to the NEW board of directors include: Audit Chair Christina Bieniek, who works as principal and chief commercial officer for Deloitte Consulting LLP; Director at-large Chris Baker, the senior vice president and head of North American retail for Visa; Director at-large Cassandra Johnson, executive vice president of customer care for Google Devices and Services; and Ellen Siebenborn-Forsyth, vice president, head of sales, for dog food company Blue Buffalo.

"We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Christina, Chris, Cassandra, Melody and Ellen to our board,” said NEW President and CEO Sarah Alter. “They bring a broad experience set to the table to help further our mission of advancing all women and transforming workplaces. They will direct our advocacy and leadership and help channel our resources as we pivot to new virtual frontiers.”

The organization also announced other major leadership news that involving food and other retailers, consumer goods and other executives. For example, Monica Turner, who is the senior vice president, sales, North American sales for Procter & Gamble, becomes NEW executive committee board chair. “Empowering all women to succeed has always been a personal commitment,” she said. “I am honored to serve as NEW executive committee board chair, joining these equally passionate and committed leaders as we continue to expand NEW’s impact.”

Meanwhile, Abbe Luersman, who works as the chief human resource officer for Ahold Delhaize, has been named as the vice chair of the NEW executive committee. An executive from the beverage industry, Marla Daudelin, senior vice president, Immediate Consumption Portfolio & Small Format Customers with PepsiCo – Frito-Lay Division, also was named as the NEW executive committee regional advisory chair, while Kim Underhill, group president with Kimberly-Clark North America, takes on the job of compensation chair.