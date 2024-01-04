Le Sauce & Co Gourmet Pasta Sauces

Already known for its collection of restaurant-quality finishing sauces, woman-owned Le Sauce & Co has now launched a line of premium pasta sauces, with the aim of elevating home cooking with ease, speed and sophistication. These latest sauces from the brand come in pouches containing two servings. Made with hand-picked ripe San Marzano tomatoes imported from Italy, along with herbs and spices, the pasta sauce line comes in five flavors: Classic Marinara Sauce, featuring oregano, garlic and a dash of red pepper flakes; Savory Provencal Sauce, to which beef stock has been added; bright, parmesan-rich Creamy Sun Dried Tomato Pesto Sauce; Spicy Pomodoro Sauce, seasoned with fiery Calabrian chiles; and light, fresh-flavored Tomato Basil Sauce. An 8.8-ounce pouch of any variety retails for a suggested $5.