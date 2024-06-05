Sponsored Content
Le Gruyère AOP
Le Gruyère AOP, naturally gluten and lactose free, there are no additives, GMOs and preservatives. Produced using rawmilk.
Facts about Le Gruyère AOP
- Le Gruyère AOP is produced using rawmilk.
- Le Gruyère AOP is natural - there are no additives, no GMOs and no preservatives.
- Le Gruyère AOP is naturally gluten and lactose free.
- Each wheel of Gruyère AOP is aged for a minimum of 5 months before being released for sale and can be aged for between 14 and 18 months. It can be kept for more than 24 months for cheese lovers looking for an even stronger flavour.
- A wheel of Gruyère AOP weighs between 25 and 40 kg.
WHAT DOES AOP MEAN?
Protected Designation of Origin
To be considered AOP, you have to have…
- A tradition
- A limited production zone
- A name
- A know-how and a history
- A product
Production process has been maintained since the origins of Gruyère AOP back in the year 1115 and is strictly respected by the milk producers, the cheesemakers and the affineurs who follow the rules of the AOP specifications.