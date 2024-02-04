The Laughing Cow Creamy Jalapeño Cheese Wedges

The Laughing Cow, maker of the famous spreadable cheese wedges and part of the Bel Brands USA family, has introduced nationwide Creamy Jalapeño, the first addition to its product lineup in five years. Offering a balance of heat and creaminess, this latest variety is made with real cheese, contains 2 grams of complete protein per wedge, and is a great source of both calcium and vitamins A and D. A 5.4-ounce package of eight wedges retails for a suggested $4.59. Creamy Jalapeño joins the existing lineup of Creamy Original, Creamy Light, Creamy Garlic & Herb, Creamy Aged White Cheddar Variety, Creamy Spicy Pepper Jack Variety, and Creamy Asiago Variety. On its website, the Laughing Cow offers snack ideas and recipes using its wedges.